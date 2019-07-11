Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Rpm International (RPM) Position by $8.97 Million as Valuation Declined; As Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Stock Rose, Holder Tortoise Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.57 Million

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 71,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,110 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 83,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 18,369 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 154,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,741 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 187,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 30,074 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares to 137,718 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.42 million for 13.35 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “RPM International names Michael Sullivan to lead restructuring – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock, Hereâ€™s Why – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Still Staying Away From JetBlue Despite Gains In Load Factor And Analyst Support – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 13.92M shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macnealy Hoover Inc accumulated 4,025 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Jefferies Group Lc has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 8,198 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 668,780 shares. Tompkins owns 532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera invested in 0.02% or 6,025 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 26,589 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,768 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr invested in 0.25% or 38,219 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 233 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc reported 86,756 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Piedmont owns 5,425 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 405 shares. Capital Mngmt New York reported 1.32% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ca accumulated 14,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hilltop Inc reported 562,373 shares. Provise Gp Limited Liability Company owns 23,843 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 0.12% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Sit Invest Associate Inc has invested 0.14% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Invesco holds 464,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 39,695 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 475,245 shares. 13,167 were accumulated by Fiera Cap. Hollencrest Management has 0.03% invested in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Cohen Steers owns 12,827 shares. 17,500 were accumulated by Rmb Limited. 14,430 were reported by S R Schill. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 6,301 shares stake.