Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding by $5.51 Million; As Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 66,662 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 100,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 113,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 213,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 339,277 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 4,585 shares to 36,489 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

