Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $9.38 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Declined, Spectrum Management Group Increased Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 77537.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 180,395 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 213,955 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 394,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 834,360 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,400 shares to 24,450 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.