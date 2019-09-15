Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eos Management LP Has Decreased Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 13,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 70,592 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, up from 56,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 281,202 shares traded or 89.37% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 312,015 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc invested in 779 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 156,900 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd owns 46,322 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 11,900 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs owns 535 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 3,530 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 5,632 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd accumulated 5,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IEI) by 4,950 shares to 12,224 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 137,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,084 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).