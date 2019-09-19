Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Cut Stake by $8.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 76,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 220,080 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.54 million, down from 296,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 485,543 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 112,316 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.36 million, up from 110,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $230.44. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,303 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ar Asset has 0.17% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 5,200 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 9,077 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 5,047 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Markel holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 6% or 76,429 shares in its portfolio. Greylin Mangement invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 6,420 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brinker invested in 0.17% or 52,182 shares. 8,575 are owned by Investec Asset North America. North Star Inv Management reported 12,849 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers holds 0.02% or 27,092 shares. Cumberland Prtn reported 30,796 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 15.91 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17,215 shares to 40,937 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 137,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,084 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,518 shares. Eagle Advsr Lc owns 70,517 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 15,113 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 244,466 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,347 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Delaware-based Westover Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Family Firm has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Miller Howard Invs holds 338,736 shares. Windward Capital Ca stated it has 11,716 shares. L S Advsr accumulated 32,542 shares.