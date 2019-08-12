Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $571,545; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79 million, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. It closed at $222.23 lastly. It is down 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 277,298 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71M, up from 272,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 3.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 33,564 were accumulated by Gibraltar Capital Management. Lincoln Capital Lc has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock has invested 4.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Ltd Llc has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Rhode Island-based Compton Ri has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jabodon Pt Company holds 12,486 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Management Corporation reported 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 61,357 shares. 2.52M were accumulated by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc owns 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,382 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability holds 117,800 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Grp Inc Inc has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes Com holds 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 409,377 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 25,977 shares to 161,245 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 8,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).