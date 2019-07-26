Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed By $5.85 Million Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Altice Usa Class A (ATUS) Sellers Increased By 7.09% Their Shorts

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 78.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 35,218 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 9,404 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 44,622 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $572.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89M shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Shorts Lack Courage of Their Convictions: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users Quarter End 2.2B; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 10/05/2018 – Coatue Hedge Fund Keeps Faith in Facebook Following Data Scandal; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch

Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS) had an increase of 7.09% in short interest. ATUS’s SI was 20.41 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.09% from 19.06 million shares previously. With 4.87M avg volume, 4 days are for Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS)’s short sellers to cover ATUS’s short positions. The SI to Altice Usa Inc Class A’s float is 5.92%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 3.49M shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE IN EXCLUSIVITY FOR SALE OF INTL. WHOLESALE VOICE CARRIER; 12/03/2018 – ALTICE EXCLUSIVITY SALE VOICE CARRIER W/ TOFANE GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA 1Q REV. $2.33B; EST. $2.34B; 12/03/2018 – Tofane Global in Talks to Acquire Altice Intl Wholesale From Altice NV; 15/03/2018 – ALTICE EUROPE SAYS 2017 STANDALONE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 39.3 PCT VS 39.1 PCT A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Altice to Appeal EUR125 Million European Commission Fine; 23/05/2018 – The Coalition for Access, Affordability and Success, and Altice USA Partner to Promote Education Success and College Accessibility; 28/03/2018 – ALTICE USA:$285M REVOLVING LOANS MATURITY EXTENDED TO APRIL ’23; 22/05/2018 – French telecoms/Altice: off the hook

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.32 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Cablevision and Cequel. It has a 151.11 P/E ratio. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased Ishares (IVV) stake by 4,412 shares to 50,432 valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,885 shares and now owns 277,298 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

