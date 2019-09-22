Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Boosted Its Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding by $1.02 Million; Albert D Mason Has Lowered Stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) as Share Price Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 15,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 63,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 235,313 shares traded or 90.85% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 36,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, up from 31,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $235.79. About 244,123 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 37,695 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 426,487 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.5% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,662 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0% stake. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 26 shares. 198,587 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 26 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 7,464 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 639 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 1,858 shares. Brant Point Inv Management Lc reported 7,251 shares stake. 4,737 are owned by Verition Fund Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,709 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,750 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 5,664 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% or 26,708 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 4,057 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 110,330 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 399,068 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny accumulated 10,360 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 11,637 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,400 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.75M for 14.38 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

