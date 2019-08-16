Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Increased Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $308,070; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Raised Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $1.47 Million; Share Value Declined

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 278,010 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 7,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 265,725 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 258,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc reported 805,750 shares stake. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Manufacturers Life The holds 3.98M shares. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 120,411 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. 350,356 were accumulated by Natixis. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 38,981 were reported by Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny. Theleme Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 17.22% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6.75 million shares. Horan Capital Management reported 298,776 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Int Limited has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21.86 million shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Gru Ut invested in 0.07% or 12,810 shares. Chesley Taft Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Riverhead Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 30,865 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 96,171 shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,360 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Mngmt Ltd holds 51,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 12,152 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 4,717 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 64,657 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 11,670 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Ironwood Ltd Com accumulated 1,331 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York owns 67,620 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,000 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 9,853 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,723 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,566 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 44,853 shares.

