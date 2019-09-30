Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Position in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Has Cut by $383,614 as Shares Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Market Value Declined While Cahill Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position by $458,450

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 8,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 31,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 39,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 23.60M shares traded or 16.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 2.13 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,096 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.62% or 3,143 shares. Echo Street Cap Lc holds 180,362 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru reported 4,265 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,436 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 63,628 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argent Llc holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,327 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company invested in 1,344 shares. Petrus Co Lta reported 1.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,000 are owned by Greenhaven Associates Inc. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,348 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 20,585 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,757 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,462 shares to 64,670 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.