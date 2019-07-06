Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Holds Position in Costco Wholesale (COST); 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 54,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 5.14% or 52,000 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 6.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Curbstone Financial Management reported 0.52% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,516 shares. Wms Ltd Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,807 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burns J W Com Ny has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,260 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.44 million shares. Ally Inc holds 18,000 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Brothers Harriman Co, a New York-based fund reported 66,117 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares to 235,270 shares, valued at $23.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Caterpillar to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Kroger a Value Play or a Falling Knife? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump China tariffs could cost billions for consumers – retailer study – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Valuation of Target Stock Is Lower Than Its Peers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is VIPSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 346,539 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 4,111 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.56% or 206,312 shares. Garde Capital stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,919 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser invested in 0.99% or 13,462 shares. Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 1.03% or 443,699 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Manufacturers Life Company The owns 440,701 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 4,582 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 824,436 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd has 1,100 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 274,082 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,177 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 97,861 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio.