Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake By $608,304; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Navient (NAVI) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Navient has $1700 highest and $14.5000 lowest target. $15.83’s average target is 27.15% above currents $12.45 stock price. Navient had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NAVI in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) on Thursday, April 25 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. See Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) latest ratings:

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 39.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co holds 2,649 shares with $923,000 value, down from 4,397 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $18.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.81% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $322.1. About 1.10M shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Navient Corporation shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,261 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company reported 192,416 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.13 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Limited reported 2.49 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co holds 0% or 46,157 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group L P has 0.04% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 276,340 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 140,350 shares. 18,601 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 863,940 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 38,337 shares. 60,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Lc. Bailard Inc owns 34,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 472,340 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 1.20M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Education Ln Trust 2018-B Nts Rtgs; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s reviews for downgrade three classes of notes from two SLM student loan ABS securitizations; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 16/05/2018 – Navient Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Report Preparation/; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 27,312 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 64,906 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.52% or 498,510 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 287,481 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 19,533 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Co holds 180,741 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.08% or 5,727 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waratah Advisors reported 36,064 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Provident has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc invested in 36,250 shares. Tobam reported 125,189 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 8,271 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $30000 lowest target. $345.76’s average target is 7.35% above currents $322.1 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 23 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Oppenheimer.