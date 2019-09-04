Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019; Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased stock positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now own: 9.18 million shares, down from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) is expected to pay $0.26 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s current price of $36.02 translates into 0.72% yield. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 35,224 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $818.50 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. Shares for $1,554 were bought by Herde Carl G. Heitzman Donna L bought $3,215 worth of stock. LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $3,380 worth of stock or 100 shares. Another trade for 117 shares valued at $4,019 was made by Bickel Paul J III on Tuesday, April 30. On Friday, March 22 the insider EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $2,409. Brown J McCauley had bought 45 shares worth $1,563. The insider Schutte John bought $4,328.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 29 shares. Champlain Inv Prtn Lc holds 885,321 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 7,101 shares. Amer And Management Company has 0.24% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Eaton Vance holds 0.02% or 321,903 shares. Stock Yards State Bank & Tru Communications accumulated 1.00M shares. Raymond James & owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 11,791 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 39,423 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 15,889 shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 21,424 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 7,100 shares. Hl Services Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Los Angeles Equity has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 14,685 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CLMT’s profit will be $8.53 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Knott David M holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. for 1.55 million shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc owns 3.53 million shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc. has 0.76% invested in the company for 376,100 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 28,100 shares.