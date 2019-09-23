Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shareholder American Research & Management Upped Its Position; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position Held by Lee Danner & Bass Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 9,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 69,704 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 60,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.14. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 22,534 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 319 shares to 8,245 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,006 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arvest State Bank Division has 14,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ashfield Prns Ltd Co has 14,347 shares. Park National Corp Oh invested 1.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dillon Associate Incorporated stated it has 7,777 shares. Fire accumulated 0.14% or 8,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 16,727 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,621 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Signaturefd Limited holds 3.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 724,169 shares. 582,756 were reported by Creative Planning. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First United Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Provise Grp Ltd has 1.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 7,912 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $117,729 activity. Herde Carl G bought $1,554 worth of stock or 43 shares. 90 shares were bought by Schutte John, worth $3,127. Brown J McCauley bought 33 shares worth $1,141. $3,107 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Priebe Stephen M. 90 shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L, worth $3,127 on Thursday, May 23. EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $1,683 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Tuesday, April 30.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,175 shares to 21,340 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,317 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).