Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Holding Has Upped by River Road Asset Management Llc; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 2.87 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 4,907 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 74,226 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,872 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 19,966 shares. Sigma Planning reported 6,572 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). First National Bank has 8,220 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory owns 36,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 321,903 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 118,619 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 9,985 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T stated it has 7,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 insider buys, and 1 sale for $83,074 activity. $1,683 worth of stock was bought by Northern Richard on Tuesday, April 30. 43 shares valued at $1,487 were bought by Schutte John on Friday, June 21. 92 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $3,125 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. Shares for $4,625 were bought by Priebe Stephen M on Friday, March 22. Herde Carl G also bought $1,563 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. The insider Bickel Paul J III bought 93 shares worth $3,215.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31,989 shares to 853,875 shares, valued at $43.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 100,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,898 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb Associate invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Azimuth Capital Llc reported 243,305 shares. Hilltop Hldgs has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citadel Limited Company holds 0.01% or 135,012 shares. Jmg Fincl Group Limited has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,415 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 216,706 shares. Baltimore accumulated 26,195 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Investors Inc stated it has 72,259 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Texas-based Syntal Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 33,580 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation has 471,667 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Com Of Oklahoma stated it has 294,276 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.