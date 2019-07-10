Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.19 N/A 2.52 13.64 Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 41 3.95 N/A 3.29 12.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16% 1.7% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 60.8% respectively. Insiders owned 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Community Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. -0.95% -0.69% -3.78% 7.89% -10.95% 4.66% Community Trust Bancorp Inc. -1.41% -2.39% -1.2% -9.61% -16.12% 4.19%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Community Trust Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Community Trust Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.