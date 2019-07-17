Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) EPS Estimated At $0.62; PROFOUND MED ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (PRFMF) Shorts Lowered By 25.58%

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $14.15M giving it 14.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 21,117 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

PROFOUND MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:PRFMF) had a decrease of 25.58% in short interest. PRFMF’s SI was 122,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.58% from 164,200 shares previously. With 27,200 avg volume, 5 days are for PROFOUND MED CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:PRFMF)’s short sellers to cover PRFMF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5189. About 10,000 shares traded. Profound Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRFMF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $83,074 activity. $1,546 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Brown J McCauley. Bickel Paul J III had bought 100 shares worth $3,212. The insider Schutte John bought $1,510. Priebe Stephen M bought $4,632 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21. 90 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $3,127 were bought by Heitzman Donna L. 111 shares were bought by Northern Richard, worth $4,038. On Friday, February 1 the insider LECHLEITER RICHARD A bought $17,372.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $797.43 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 13.87 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 161 shares stake. Blackrock reported 1.57 million shares. Mutual Of America Management holds 311,837 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The accumulated 649,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Orleans Management La has 7,500 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Com has 0.1% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 31,911 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 32,990 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 40,917 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% or 118,619 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 3,599 shares.

Profound Medical Corp., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing novel technologies to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients in Canada. The company has market cap of $58.79 million. It offers TULSA-PRO, a system for precise ablation of the prostate. It currently has negative earnings.