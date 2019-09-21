Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.29 N/A 2.65 14.45 Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.88 N/A 4.28 13.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Group Inc. Independent Bank Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7% Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Independent Bank Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 67.8%. About 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independent Bank Group Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.