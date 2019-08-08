Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Comparing side by side

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.11 N/A 2.65 14.45 Hancock Whitney Corporation 41 2.78 N/A 3.72 11.17

Table 1 demonstrates Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hancock Whitney Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Hancock Whitney Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hancock Whitney Corporation has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Hancock Whitney Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hancock Whitney Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s potential upside is 14.66% and its consensus price target is $42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares and 80.2% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares. 4.6% are Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Hancock Whitney Corporation 0.58% 4.03% -3.22% -1.35% -17.78% 19.83%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Hancock Whitney Corporation

Summary

Hancock Whitney Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.