Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Contrasting side by side

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.29 N/A 2.65 14.45 Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 21 2.59 N/A 1.61 12.79

In table 1 we can see Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fauquier Bankshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7% Fauquier Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Fauquier Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 26% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Fauquier Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Fauquier Bankshares Inc. -0.15% -2.14% -4.01% 3.06% -3.25% 7.19%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Fauquier Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. beats Fauquier Bankshares Inc. on 10 of the 9 factors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. Its loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services. In addition, the company offers safe deposit, automated teller machine, debit and credit card, cash management, direct deposit, notary, night depository, prepaid debit card, cashier's check, domestic and international collection, savings bond, drive-in teller, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking, and banking by mail services. Further, it provides personalized services, such as investment management, trust, estate settlement, retirement, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides its services through 11 full service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville, and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Warrenton, Virginia.