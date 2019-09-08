Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Contrasting side by side

Since Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 35 5.05 N/A 2.65 14.45 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 36 4.78 N/A 2.55 15.17

Demonstrates Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.4% 1.7% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 12.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. 5.6% 5.49% 10.2% 9.57% 0.92% 16.62% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17%

For the past year Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 37 banking locations, including 28 full service banking locations in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 4 full service banking locations in the Indianapolis MSA, and 5 full service banking locations in the Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.