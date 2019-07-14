Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Analysts See $0.62 EPS; Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (EROS) Shorts Lowered By 2.61%

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $14.15 million giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 20,679 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS) had a decrease of 2.61% in short interest. EROS’s SI was 8.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.61% from 8.91 million shares previously. With 324,800 avg volume, 27 days are for Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS)’s short sellers to cover EROS’s short positions. The SI to Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares’s float is 19.94%. The stock increased 10.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 6.82 million shares traded or 218.13% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 32.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 16/05/2018 – Eros International Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – EROS: KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 1.79 BLN RUPEES VS 1.51 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – India’s Reliance beefs up music streaming service with Saavn deal; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – DESHPANDE WILL REMAIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO; 27/03/2018 – Eros International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Eros lnternational’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview

More notable recent Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, PSMT, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Eros, Greenbrier, Western Digital, Ceragon, Aethlon – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Eros International (EROS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eros International Plc Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $133.97 million. The firm distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service. It currently has negative earnings. It also distributes its film content through physical formats, such as DVDs and video compact discs in hotels and on airlines, as well as for use on mobile networks; and distributes and licenses content on physical media, including on Blu-ray discs, DVDs, and VCDs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 885,321 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 16,737 are owned by Pnc Services Gru. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru holds 3.29% or 1.00 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 311,837 shares. First Retail Bank stated it has 8,220 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7,101 were reported by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Alliancebernstein L P owns 28,014 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 4,243 shares. Legal General Plc invested in 0% or 8,995 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,505 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt reported 227 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 1,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,322 are owned by Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $814.09 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.