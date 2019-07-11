Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Analysts See $0.62 EPS; Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD)’s Sentiment Is 0.64

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SYBT’s profit would be $14.23 million giving it 14.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 34,010 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 14 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 22 reduced and sold holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 3.45 million shares, down from 3.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1,336 activity.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. for 45,592 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc owns 22,375 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 110,354 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,235 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $679.92 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 114,928 shares traded or 47.94% up from the average. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) has risen 9.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.94% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $83,074 activity. 100 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $3,212 were bought by Bickel Paul J III. On Friday, June 21 the insider Brown J McCauley bought $1,141. TASMAN NORMAN bought $3,941 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Priebe Stephen M bought $3,127. Another trade for 49 shares valued at $1,683 was bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III. Herde Carl G bought $2,109 worth of stock. 49 shares valued at $1,683 were bought by Northern Richard on Tuesday, April 30.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company has market cap of $811.28 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans; and originates and sells single-family residential mortgages.