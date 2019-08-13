Stock Yard Bancorp (SYBT) Holder Walthausen & Company Cut Its Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Oldfield Partners Llp Stake in Philip Morris (PM) Has Increased by $862,400

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 247,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 293,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 12,039 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 2.11 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company owns 498 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,606 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 18,300 shares. Heartland has invested 0.35% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Regions Financial stated it has 805 shares. Stifel invested in 145,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walthausen And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 9,985 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.03% or 90,386 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 649,402 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur has 0.1% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 311,837 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 917,318 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 2,784 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $160,186 activity. Priebe Stephen M also bought $3,916 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Tuesday, April 30. TASMAN NORMAN bought $4,657 worth of stock. $2,547 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Herde Carl G. 163 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $5,930 were bought by Schutte John. On Friday, June 21 Heitzman Donna L bought $3,215 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 93 shares. EDINGER CHARLES R III had bought 49 shares worth $1,683 on Tuesday, April 30.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 54,470 shares to 199,699 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 65,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,850 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Ww Asset holds 0.37% or 81,953 shares in its portfolio. 10,158 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Smith Moore And reported 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Viking Fund Management Lc has invested 0.81% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Jones Fincl Lllp has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Horizon Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Raymond James Na holds 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 65,985 shares. 2,687 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jump Trading Ltd Com reported 4,374 shares stake. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 350,376 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 6,269 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd owns 6,211 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.