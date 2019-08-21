Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Shareholder Sensato Investors Has Lifted Holding by $3.02 Million as Share Price Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Lone Pine Capital Boosted Stake by $205.75 Million

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 215,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 509,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 293,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.04 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 16/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Connectivity Solutions for Sleeker Smart Buildings to Showcase at Light & Building 2018; 27/04/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS STM.PA : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL, RAISES TARGT PRICE TO EUR 18 FROM EUR 16; 15/05/2018 – STMicro sees stronger than expected 2018 revenue growth; 25/04/2018 – STMICRO SAYS FOR H2 IT SEES HEALTHY DEMAND, WITH A STRONG BACKLOG ACROSS ALL PRODUCT GROUPS, END MARKETS, INCLUDING SMARTPHONES; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS CFO-DESIGNATE SAYS EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN GROSS MARGINS SUBSTANIALLY AT SAME LEVELS, EVEN WITH FOREX SWINGS AND OTHER PRESSURES; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee; 26/03/2018 – ITALY’S FTSE MIB RISES 0.2%; STMICROELECTRONICS GAINS; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS BOOSTS CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS TO $1.2-1.3 BLN FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,800 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 38,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,960 shares, and cut its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 246,436 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $663.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

