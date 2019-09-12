STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Reaches $20.13 After 7.00% Down Move; Firsthand Capital Management Lowered Its Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Position

The stock of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 899,673 shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 06/03/2018 ST MIcro: CEO Bozotti Passes the Keys to the Ferrari — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – NEW PRESIDENT & CEO JEAN-MARC CHERY TO LEAD NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 06/03/2018 – NovAtel® Demonstrates Precise Positioning Using the Teseo APP and Teseo V Automotive GNSS Chipsets from STMicroelectronics; 26/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics and Jorjin Introduce Ultra-Low-Power Sigfox IoT Modules with Dual RF Connectivity; 16/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Connectivity Solutions for Sleeker Smart Buildings to Showcase at Light & Building 2018; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics announces Executive CommitteeThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $18.52 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $18.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:STM worth $1.30B less.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc decreased Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firsthand Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Firsthand Capital Management Inc holds 15,000 shares with $2.54 million value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Limited now has $469.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 5.33M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $226.36’s average target is 26.20% above currents $179.37 stock price. Alibaba had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23300 target in Friday, September 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.76 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STM supplying for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi’s EVs – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “STMicroelectronics Partners with YouTransactor in Mobile Chips | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 26.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.41 per share. STM’s profit will be $275.95M for 16.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by STMicroelectronics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.