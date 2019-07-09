Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Position Maintained by Sensato Investors Llc; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Lowered Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Holding by $4.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 211,017 shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 73.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 215,800 shares as the company's stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,501 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 293,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 1.76M shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 28.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “STMicroelectronics Raises Performance, Efficiency, and Security of Next-Generation Digital Power Applications with STM32G4 Microcontrollers – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “STMicroelectronics +8.5% on Q4 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “STMicroelectronics to Acquire Majority Stake in Silicon Carbide Wafer Manufacturer Norstel AB – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On WPP plc (WPP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STMicroelectronics Reveals State-Of-The-Art Lighting Controller for Even Greater Energy Savings with Convenience and Simplicity – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 148,219 shares to 183,074 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 39,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).