STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STMicroelectronics N.V. has 3.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. N/A 17 13.06 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

STMicroelectronics N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.64 5.31 2.67

STMicroelectronics N.V. presently has an average price target of $19.2, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. The potential upside of the peers is 45.78%. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STMicroelectronics N.V. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. has weaker performance than STMicroelectronics N.V.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. are 2.8 and 1.9. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Volatility & Risk

STMicroelectronics N.V. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s peers are 44.25% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.