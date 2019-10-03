STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

STMicroelectronics N.V. has 3.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 28.4% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have STMicroelectronics N.V. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics N.V. 3,438,918,629.55% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting STMicroelectronics N.V. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. 642.39M 19 13.06 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

STMicroelectronics N.V. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio STMicroelectronics N.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.60 3.67 2.59

With average price target of $19.2, STMicroelectronics N.V. has a potential upside of 1.11%. As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 39.42%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, STMicroelectronics N.V. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of STMicroelectronics N.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STMicroelectronics N.V. -6.17% -0.54% -0.44% 12.86% -15.67% 31.48% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year STMicroelectronics N.V. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. are 2.8 and 1.9. Competitively, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STMicroelectronics N.V.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics N.V. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s peers have beta of 1.44 which is 44.25% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s rivals beat STMicroelectronics N.V. on 6 of the 6 factors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.