Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.61 N/A 0.46 57.32 Secoo Holding Limited 8 0.00 N/A 0.39 20.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Secoo Holding Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Stitch Fix Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Stitch Fix Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Secoo Holding Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 9.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Secoo Holding Limited which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Secoo Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stitch Fix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stitch Fix Inc. and Secoo Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Secoo Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 95.50% for Stitch Fix Inc. with consensus target price of $46. Competitively Secoo Holding Limited has an average target price of $9.5, with potential upside of 23.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Stitch Fix Inc. seems more appealing than Secoo Holding Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares and 24.9% of Secoo Holding Limited shares. Stitch Fix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6% Secoo Holding Limited -0.5% 0.76% -18.97% -9.92% -31.83% -11.91%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance while Secoo Holding Limited has -11.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Secoo Holding Limited.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.