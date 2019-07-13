Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 26 1.91 N/A 0.48 50.56 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 17 0.37 N/A 1.97 8.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stitch Fix Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Stitch Fix Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stitch Fix Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 9.9% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Liquidity

Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. are 2.8 and 0.5 respectively. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stitch Fix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stitch Fix Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Stitch Fix Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.37% and an $46 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 12.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stitch Fix Inc. looks more robust than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stitch Fix Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 0%. About 1.2% of Stitch Fix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -8.25% -7.06% 3.25% -6.82% 11.08% 43.18% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.18% -10.07% -11.19% -24.46% 5.46% -3.64%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.