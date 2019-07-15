Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) Reaches $28.50 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at Exterran (EXTN) Raised By 65.87%

The stock of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 3.06M shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has risen 11.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SFIX News: 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix Sags Despite FYQ2 Beat, Higher Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Stitch Fix Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 23; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX SEES 3Q REV. $300M-$310M, EST. $301M; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix 2Q Rev $295.9M; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – @StitchFix CEO Katrina Lake (@kmlake) took the stage with @delrey today at #CodeCon 2018 – watch the full interview or read a transcript of it here; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKEThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.88 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $29.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SFIX worth $86.25 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stitch Fix had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Outperform” rating.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. It has a 64.61 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011.

Analysts await Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings on October, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SFIX’s profit will be $4.04 million for 178.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Stitch Fix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.