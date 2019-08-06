Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) Reaches $23.55 After 6.00% Up Move; Mag Silver Ordinary Shares (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) SI Increased By 35.19%

The stock of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 602,197 shares traded. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has declined 8.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFIX News: 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix Sags Despite FYQ2 Beat, Higher Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix 2Q Rev $295.9M; 05/03/2018 Stitch Fix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX 2Q NET REV. $295.9M; 30/05/2018 – @StitchFix CEO Katrina Lake (@kmlake) took the stage with @delrey today at #CodeCon 2018 – watch the full interview or read a transcript of it hereThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.42B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $24.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SFIX worth $145.08 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stitch Fix had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. It has a 53.41 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011.

Analysts await Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings on October, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 76.47% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SFIX’s profit will be $4.11 million for 147.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Stitch Fix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.