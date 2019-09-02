Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) EPS Estimated At $0.04; SCRIPSAMERICA (SCRCQ) SI Decreased By 1%

SCRIPSAMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) had a decrease of 1% in short interest. SCRCQ’s SI was 9,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1% from 10,000 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 1 days are for SCRIPSAMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ)’s short sellers to cover SCRCQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 76.47% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. SFIX’s profit would be $4.09M giving it 119.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Stitch Fix, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.69M shares traded. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has declined 8.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFIX News: 05/03/2018 Stitch Fix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix Gains Sales, Users But EBITDA Falls Again; 16/03/2018 – Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake is coming to the Code conference Meet the founder behind a rare e-commerce success story; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX 2Q NET REV. $295.9M; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – @StitchFix CEO Katrina Lake (@kmlake) took the stage with @delrey today at #CodeCon 2018 – watch the full interview or read a transcript of it here; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix Sags Despite FYQ2 Beat, Higher Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX SEES 3Q REV. $300M-$310M, EST. $301M

Among 2 analysts covering Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stitch Fix has $52 highest and $40 lowest target. $46’s average target is 141.34% above currents $19.06 stock price. Stitch Fix had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SFIX in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $40 target.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. It has a 43.22 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011.

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company has market cap of $141,084. The firm also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.