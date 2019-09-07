Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 26 1.25 N/A 0.46 57.32 TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates Stitch Fix Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Stitch Fix Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, TravelCenters of America LLC which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Stitch Fix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Stitch Fix Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Stitch Fix Inc. has an average price target of $46, and a 153.44% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. Stitch Fix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance while TravelCenters of America LLC has -8.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.