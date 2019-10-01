Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Comparison side by side

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 20 1.29 46.47M 0.46 57.32 RumbleON Inc. 3 -0.07 12.50M -1.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stitch Fix Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Stitch Fix Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 233,987,915.41% 13.9% 8.8% RumbleON Inc. 378,111,860.61% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stitch Fix Inc. are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, RumbleON Inc. has 1 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stitch Fix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stitch Fix Inc. and RumbleON Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$28 is Stitch Fix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.45%. RumbleON Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 142.21% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that RumbleON Inc. looks more robust than Stitch Fix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. had bullish trend while RumbleON Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Stitch Fix Inc. beats RumbleON Inc.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.