Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Comparison side by side

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.31 N/A 0.46 57.32 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stitch Fix Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stitch Fix Inc. are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited has 0.7 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stitch Fix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Stitch Fix Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Stitch Fix Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 141.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Stitch Fix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6% Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14%

For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. had bullish trend while Ruhnn Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Stitch Fix Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.