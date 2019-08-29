Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Comparison side by side

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|27
|1.31
|N/A
|0.46
|57.32
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stitch Fix Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|0.00%
|13.9%
|8.8%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stitch Fix Inc. are 2.3 and 1.8. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited has 0.7 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stitch Fix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Stitch Fix Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46 is Stitch Fix Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 141.85%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Stitch Fix Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|-4.78%
|-16.57%
|-2.72%
|12.27%
|-8.91%
|52.6%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
For the past year Stitch Fix Inc. had bullish trend while Ruhnn Holding Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Stitch Fix Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.