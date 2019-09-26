Stillwater Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $477,528 as Stock Price Rose; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Crow Point Partners Cut Its Position by $3.15 Million as Stock Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84 million, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 3.71 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Penelec’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 24/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Comments on Results of PJM Capacity Auction; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS EACH STATE REGULATOR TO ADDRESS TAX SAVINGS; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,155 were reported by Ls Investment Advisors. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.19% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Twin Tree LP invested in 1,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc reported 65.11 million shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 3.68 million shares. Arrow Fincl owns 801 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bp Public reported 60,000 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 6,780 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.13% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Griffin Asset reported 0.22% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 10,969 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 86,783 shares. Canandaigua National Bank Trust has invested 0.14% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.02% or 65,585 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% stake.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pipe International Hol by 75,000 shares to 341,500 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.60M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsr Inc invested in 1.39% or 21,222 shares. West Virginia-based City Hldgs Co has invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Secs Limited Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reaves W H & Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Lc holds 38,969 shares. 13,246 were accumulated by Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Com Il invested in 382,864 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Rdl accumulated 20,950 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 29,712 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 2.09% or 25,050 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Fin Advisors reported 18,459 shares stake. Oakbrook Lc owns 280,187 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 42,600 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,270 shares. Paragon Management Limited owns 8,538 shares.

