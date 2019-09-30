Stillwater Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $477,528 as Market Value Rose; Watsco (WSO) Market Value Rose While Brookstone Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.97 Million

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 353.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 15,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 3,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 99,592 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $224.13. About 13.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 27,030 shares to 58,276 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EXI) by 6,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,451 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

