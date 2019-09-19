Stillwater Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $477,528 as Share Price Rose; Pier Capital Trimmed Position in Veracyte (VCYT) by $1.77 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 63,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 142,122 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, down from 205,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 89,065 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $221.23. About 11.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Management Limited Company owns 3,550 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 24.37 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 452,576 shares. Keating Invest Counselors owns 2,186 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Towercrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.87% or 15,482 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Company invested in 190,497 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Com invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited holds 3.99% or 27,781 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Investment Lc owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,649 shares. Provident has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 25,693 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 5,443 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 6.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 613,319 shares.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34M and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.54 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 18,660 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 22,387 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 3,757 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). American Gru Inc accumulated 29,622 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 350,697 shares. 13,489 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Friess Assoc Ltd accumulated 130,856 shares. Strs Ohio reported 31,900 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 79 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 58,784 shares. Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 23,607 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 41.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 66,049 shares to 409,812 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Shockwave Medical Inc.