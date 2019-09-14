Stillwater Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $302,208; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 119,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.78M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 425,703 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Senators Press Zuckerberg on Policing Speech; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 19/03/2018 – John McDuling: Big story breaking: Australia’s privacy commissioner has raised the possibility of regulatory action against; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley invested in 32,780 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York has invested 7.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hoplite Capital Management Lp reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,163 shares. Frontier Investment Management Co has 14,339 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,363 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% stake. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,664 shares. Mngmt accumulated 2,400 shares. 3,725 were accumulated by Mcf Advsr Limited Liability. 11,202 are held by Central National Bank & Trust And. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 91,100 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has published an informational blog post about how its app collects and uses background location data from smartphones – Live Trading News” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34 million and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 241,473 shares to 610,973 shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.