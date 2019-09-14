Stillwater Investment Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $477,528; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stake by $374,500 as Shares Declined

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 46,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (TTMI) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 37,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 1.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.02% or 13,106 shares. James Research has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Kennedy Mngmt accumulated 1.36 million shares. Citigroup holds 697,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 55,187 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 148,092 shares. Mason Street has 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 40,246 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,797 shares. Architects Inc holds 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) or 300 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 114,624 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 10,314 shares. 184,500 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 468,058 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,624 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $59.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 179,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,638 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34M and $238.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

