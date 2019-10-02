Stillwater Investment Management Cut By $381,638 Its Visa (V) Position; Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 2,206 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Stillwater Investment Management Llc holds 38,891 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 41,097 last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $390.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 1,348 shares as Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 59,511 shares with $13.47 million value, up from 58,163 last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals Inc now has $47.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 720,454 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 4.63% above currents $216.48 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. HSBC downgraded the shares of APD in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 362,537 shares. Maple Management holds 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,989 shares. Fmr Llc owns 2.03 million shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17% or 66,033 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 2.11M shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 178,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co owns 50,128 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3,000 are held by Cannell Peter B &. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.09% or 1.38 million shares. 10,036 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 2,487 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.21% or 21,258 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.09% or 2,080 shares. Green Valley Limited owns 494,699 shares for 6.37% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.2% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought 20,000 shares worth $4.54M.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was made by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Com owns 83,100 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.92% or 248,010 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated reported 0.47% stake. 1.25M are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Jnba Advsr owns 6,501 shares. London Of Virginia reported 0.79% stake. The Texas-based Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 1.53% or 112,203 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Axiom Limited Co De. Middleton & Com Inc Ma holds 3.37% or 125,363 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.54% or 101,617 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 25,246 shares. Wafra Inc invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

