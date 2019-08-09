Stillwater Capital Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Position Maintained by Js Capital Management Llc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 147,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 1.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $188.5. About 2.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Roll Out New Privacy, Security Settings (Video); 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Mgmt holds 6.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 57,800 shares. Aspen Invest owns 6,770 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 5.30M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 9,600 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,155 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 100 shares. Winfield Associate has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Inv Gp Lp invested in 3.59% or 955,000 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome invested in 1.60 million shares. California-based Personal Corp has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quinn Opportunity Prns Llc has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Act Ii Mngmt LP reported 7.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 3.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 53,267 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mngmt reported 1.92% stake.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33B for 31.29 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3,777 shares. Moreover, Advantage Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 520 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Llc Ca, California-based fund reported 55,678 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Co owns 18,305 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 332,863 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 416,863 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 86,599 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13.07M shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,845 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt holds 11.34% or 202,848 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Management Gp Ltd invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Mercantile Communication owns 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,798 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 1.01M shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 4.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.