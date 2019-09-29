Stillwater Capital Advisors Stake in Ugi New (UGI) Boosted by $347,733; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Price Rose While Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 93,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 402,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, down from 495,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 717,068 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 842,546 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UGI Subsidiary to Acquire Columbia Midstream Group, LLC From a Subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 31,019 shares to 329,602 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,439 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 14,046 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Llc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 30,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tower Research (Trc) owns 4,898 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0.02% or 31,337 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.09% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Hightower Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 79,901 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 30,694 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,184 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny holds 97,250 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.03% or 7,492 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr reported 64,161 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 26,700 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. also bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hain Celestial Announces Appointment of Consumer Packaged Goods Executive to Senior Vice President of Research & Development – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hain Celestial Reports Granting of Inducement Award – PRNewswire” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hain Celestial EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Hain Pure Protein – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.