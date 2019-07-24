Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Geode Capital Management Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $141.41 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 98.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc acquired 14,484 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc holds 29,221 shares with $8.77 million value, up from 14,737 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $10.03 during the last trading session, reaching $367.83. About 1.36M shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 2.67 million shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 61.84M shares with $3.33B value, down from 64.51 million last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $244.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 9.63M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $340 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,985 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Llc accumulated 133 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 294 shares. Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 75 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 3,513 shares. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 675 shares. Moreover, Wright Ser Inc has 1.56% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma invested in 0.34% or 2.67 million shares. Buckingham reported 2,433 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 649,990 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1,095 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,345 shares stake. Jefferies Lc has 25,548 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million worth of stock. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,772 shares to 239,635 valued at $19.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 11,923 shares and now owns 87,112 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Adr stake by 11,912 shares to 157,665 valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) stake by 73,997 shares and now owns 932,707 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability owns 12,433 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,130 shares. Birinyi Associates reported 6,323 shares. Ent Serv stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menora Mivtachim holds 1.77M shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company has 4,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 346,923 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davenport & Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.16% or 1.73M shares. Dana Invest holds 760,471 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 7,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthquest reported 5,912 shares stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 54,029 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.