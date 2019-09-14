Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Its Ugi New (UGI) Stake; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Boosted Its Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) Stake by $118.26 Million; Stock Declined

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.00 million shares traded or 67.18% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (MPC) by 152.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.08M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78M shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 13,348 shares to 22,769 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 946,424 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 169,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

