Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Ugi New (UGI) Has Lifted by $347,733 as Market Value Declined; Adams Express Company Cut Its Position in Dollar General (DG) as Share Price Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 137,237 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, down from 152,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 376,838 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 379,608 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 327,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited holds 0.04% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio. 58,505 were accumulated by Rmb Management Lc. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,700 shares. Stifel Corp reported 23,133 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.03% or 237,013 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Webster Bank N A has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 86,071 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 749,885 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Parametric Port Associates Ltd accumulated 411,177 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 600 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 32,981 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,070 shares to 160,298 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,713 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32,500 shares to 278,400 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.39 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Semper Augustus Investments Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 4,525 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 488,125 shares. Jefferies Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1,572 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.42M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 101,849 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru invested in 14,676 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,052 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 153,451 shares.