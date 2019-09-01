Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02 million shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 30,126 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 36,248 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd has 0.46% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Hwg Holdg LP has 1.21% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bokf Na reported 26,987 shares. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership reported 54 shares. Leonard Green Prtn L P, California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 16,747 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 22,533 shares in its portfolio. Bamco reported 704,292 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Westover Ltd Llc stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Incorporated reported 300 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc holds 1.39% or 10,538 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc owns 152,977 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 28, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.