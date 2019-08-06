Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Upped by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose; P-A-W Capital Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) Has Trimmed by $351,000 as Share Value Declined

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $6.92 during the last trading session, reaching $313.56. About 229,043 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $358.43. About 1.44M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 316 shares to 14,362 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity. GORDON ILENE S had bought 750 shares worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth owns 0.14% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,448 shares. 1,749 are held by Bath Savings Company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Massachusetts Services Co Ma accumulated 2.67M shares. Kings Point Cap has 1.33% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 84,259 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leisure Cap invested in 0.73% or 2,884 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0.13% or 152,144 shares. Growth LP invested in 1.85% or 100,000 shares. 15,800 were reported by Northeast Invest Mngmt. Choate Investment holds 1,270 shares. 120 were reported by Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. Ent Svcs owns 2,322 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.38% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oaktree Capital’s SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp prices $175 million IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Up 5.7% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oliveda CEO Lommel Registers Cannabis and CBD Patent and Makes CBD and Cannabis Frequencies Available to Everyone for Free Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tree.com (TREE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,636 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Llc. Scout, a Missouri-based fund reported 64,474 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,384 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 200 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Principal Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 33,002 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp owns 88,550 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Ranger Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.45% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Highlander Mgmt Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 31 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).